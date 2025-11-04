Israeli actress Gal Gadot will be honored by the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai this month, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Cedars-Sinai announced yesterday (Monday) that Gadot would receive its Hollywood Icon award at its Snow Ball gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California, on November 20. The gala will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight host and Emmy winner Nischelle Turner.

Gadot, who is famous for her role in the 2017 Wonder Woman movie, stated: “I’m truly honored to receive the Hollywood Icon Award from the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai, a place that means so much to me. Having been a patient there, I’ve experienced their extraordinary care and compassion. I’m grateful to be recognized by such inspiring women who are making a real difference."

In December 2024, Gadot revealed in an Instagram post that she had been checked into Cedars-Sinai in February of that year for a life-threatening blood clot in her brain.

She shared that the surgery took place while she was in the eighth month of her pregnancy with her fourth daughter, Ori. "I am completely healthy and grateful for the life I got back," the actress wrote in the post shared with her 108 million followers.

Gadot noted, "This year has been a year of great challenges and many reflections, and I hesitated about how or even whether to share my personal story. In the end, I decided to let my heart lead me. Maybe this is my way of processing everything, shifting the focus away from the fragile reality behind the moments we share on social media. More than anything, I hope that by sharing this, I can raise awareness and support others who may be facing something similar."

She added, "In February, during the eighth month of my pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a large blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I suffered from excruciating headaches that kept me bedridden, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the frightening truth. In one moment, my family and I discovered just how fragile life can be. It was a reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the middle of a tough year, all I wanted was to hold on and live."

In March of this year, Gadot received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. became emotional during her acceptance speech, calling the honor "very surreal."

"I feel like I'm the luckiest woman right now," she said.

"I'm just a girl from a town in Israel," Gadot said to applause from the crowd, and I could never imagine such a moment."

"This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible," she said, going on to thank Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Fast and the Furious producer Vin Diesel, who she said gave her her first big break in Hollywood, as well as her husband Jaron Varsano, who she called her "rock."

At the end of her speech, Gadot addressed her four young daughters and said, “You can achieve anything, my sweet girls.”