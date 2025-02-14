US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced plans for a trade route connecting India and the United States, which will pass through Israel.

Trump made the announcement during a press conference at the White House with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We agreed to work together to help build one of the greatest trade routes in all of history. It will run from India to Israel to Italy and onward to the United States, connecting our partners by ports, railways, and undersea cables, many, many undersea cables. It's a big development,” said Trump.

“It's a lot of money going to be spent, and we've already spent some, but we're going to be spending a lot more in order to stay advanced and stay the leader. I'm pleased to report that with today's announcements, the friendship between the United States and India is the strongest I believe it's ever been. I think our relationship is the best it's ever been between two leaders of the two countries, and it's an honor to say that,” he added.

Trump also said he expected "wonderful trade deals" between the US and India, adding that he and Modi have agreed to start talks to address "long-running disparities" in trade.

"We'll begin negotiations to address the long-running disparities that should have been taken care of over the last four years," stated the US President.

He also stated that the United States will sell F-35 fighter jets to India.

"Starting this year, we'll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We're also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Trump said.