Official Iranian media has released a propaganda video in Hebrew, featuring Iranian Jews expressing support for the regime and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The video, released less than a day ago, documents the participation of the Jewish community in the Revolution Day march, which took place about two weeks ago.

Among those featured in the footage are Homayoun Samah, a member of the Jewish community in the Iranian parliament known for his strong opposition to Israel, alongside Rabbi Younes Hamami Lalehzar, a doctor and rabbi in the community.

In the vide, Samah said, "Our presence in such marches is a strong blow to Iran's enemies, especially America," adding that "the Iranian people, hand in hand, can defeat the world's strongest forces through unity."

Lalehzar also participated in the march and spoke against Israel and the US. He stated that religious minorities in Iran, including Jews, have always stood with the Iranian people - before, during, and after the revolution. "If an attack occurs, a missile or bomb will not distinguish between a Muslim, Jewish, or Christian home - the enemy is the enemy of all of us," he said.

Another participant from the Jewish community added, "We Jews of Iran have always supported the Islamic Republic's government, and now, in this historic time, we support the government and the leader of the revolution."

The Jewish community in Iran, which numbers about 10,000, is the largest in any Muslim-majority country in the Middle East. Many critics point out that expressions of support like these from minorities in authoritarian regimes do not necessarily represent their true positions.