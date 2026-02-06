נערים ממזרח ירושלים ביזו את דגל ישראל דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem Police on Thursday morning arrested two teenagers from eastern Jerusalem on suspicion of desecrating the Israeli flag and filming the act for the social media platform TikTok.

The incident occurred earlier this week near Jaffa Gate in the Old City, where the two teens were seen tearing down an Israeli flag and desecrating it while recording a video intended for online distribution and boasting.

Detectives from the Jerusalem District of the Israel Police launched a swift investigation to identify the suspects. On Thursday morning, the two - aged 15 and 16 and residents of eastern Jerusalem - were located, arrested, and brought in for questioning.

Following their interrogation, the teens were brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court. At the conclusion of the hearing, they were released under restrictive conditions, including a ban from the area where the incident occurred.