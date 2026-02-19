Two 14-year-old boys were attacked on Tuesday while walking through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City. The assailant, an Arab, struck and shoved them. Despite the clear offense committed against them, it was the Jewish youths who were detained, rather than the attacker.

The boys, who were left traumatized by the experience, were taken to the police station where they remained in custody for several hours before being released.

Attorney Nati Rom, representing the minors on behalf of the Honenu organization, asserted that the incident constitutes "a total disregard for both the Youth Law and common sense."

Rom described meeting the children as they left the station in tears, expressing shock that not only were no steps taken against the assailant, but the victims themselves were detained without justification.

"It is tragic that once again the victim and the attacker are being confused," Rom stated. He added: "Instead of pursuing the adult who attacked 13 and 14-year-old children, the police chose to detain the minors for long hours, leaving them further traumatized."