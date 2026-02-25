The Knesset Caucus for Israel-US Relations, initiated by the Ruderman Family Foundation, convened today at the Knesset with participation from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, senior Israeli officials, and members of Knesset, for a discussion on strengthening the strategic relationship between Israel, the United States, and American Jewry.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Huckabee warned that the security threats facing Israel have direct implications for the United States.

“There are many countries with which we have alliances. But there is only one country in the world with which we have a truly unique partnership - and that is Israel," Huckabee said. “The freedom you enjoy here, which is threatened every day by enemies like Iran, is also a threat to the United States. Many Americans do not think about this because Iran is thousands of miles away. But for 48 years Iran has brought terror to America, killed Americans, and is working to build a global nuclear threat."

The caucus - a Knesset parliamentary forum focused on strengthening Israel-US ties - is led by co-chairs MK Ohad Tal, MK Boaz Bismuth, MK Michal Shir Segman, and MK Moshe Tur-Paz, and was held in the presence of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Mike Herzog, ministers, and additional senior officials.

The meeting took place amid ongoing regional tensions, security challenges facing Israel, and a continued surge in antisemitic incidents affecting Jewish communities worldwide since October 7. Speakers emphasized that the current moment highlights the importance of sustained cooperation between Israel, the United States, and American Jewish communities.

The caucus, organized by the Ruderman Family Foundation, renewed its activity this year as part of the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, reflecting the view that strengthening ties among Israel, the United States, and American Jewry is a long-term strategic priority.

Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation, said: “The relationship between Israel and the United States goes far beyond a strategic alliance. It is a deep partnership rooted in shared democratic values, and that partnership is a cornerstone of Israel’s security and national resilience. Our future cannot depend solely on individual leaders or changing political circumstances. Both sides have tremendous influence over how our shared future will unfold, and that requires sustained, deliberate investment. American Jewry and the Israeli-American community serve as a vital and living bridge between the two countries and to the broader story of the Jewish people. This calls for long-term thinking, ongoing dialogue, and shared responsibility."

Among the speakers were Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Omer Neutra, 21, a tank platoon commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion, who was killed on October 7 while fighting the Hamas invasion of southern Israel, and whose body was taken to Gaza.

“Omer chose to serve as a combat officer out of a deep sense of responsibility, and on October 7 he was among the first to head toward the border in an attempt to stop the terrorist infiltration. For us, Omer was a living bridge between Israel and the United States - and, as was said at his funeral, a hero of two nations. Our journey to bring Omer home taught us that the struggle for Israel and for the hostages is also being fought in Washington, and that American public opinion is a strategic arena. As the war continued, we saw cracks in support, especially among the younger generation in the United States - something we cannot ignore."

MK Michal Shir Segman added: “The United States and Israel are connected not only by political interests but by a shared story of freedom and democracy. Two hundred fifty years ago the United States declared independence. Seventy-eight years ago Israel was reborn. Americans and Israelis stood together then - and for generations to come, the two nations will remain free, strong, and bound in an unbreakable democratic alliance."