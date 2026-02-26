Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Israel over the past day for a state visit, shared a selfie of himself with the stars of the Israeli action series Fauda with his millions of followers on social media.

Alongside the selfie, Prime Minister Modi wrote humorously, "Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work!"

The Israeli series was especially successful in India, leading to a local remake named Tanaav.

As opposed to the Israeli original, the Indian version does not focus on the Middle East, but rather the tension between India and Pakistan.

Tanaav's first 12-episode season is set in 2017 Kashmir. The plot follows an undercover special military unit.

The Indian version was produced by Applause Entertainment, directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn, and written by Ishan Trivedi and Sudhir Mishra.