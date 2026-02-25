A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a preschool in Moshav Elifelet in northern Israel.

The fire was reported at approximately 5:00 a.m. to the Fire and Rescue Service's Northern District hotline.

Firefighting teams from the Galil-Golan station were dispatched to the scene and worked to prevent the spread of the fire and extinguish the sources of the blaze in the building. Volunteers from the "Merkavot Ha'esh" in Elifelet assisted with the initial response to the fire, operating using an all-terrain fire vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the building and its contents were damaged.

Event commander Deputy Superintendent Ro'ee Finish said: "This was a fire in an educational building, at a sensitive time just before the start of the day's activities. The teams acted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the preschool and neighboring structures. Cooperation with the 'Merkavot Ha'esh' all-terrain vehicle helped us provide a swift and effective response at the scene."

A fire investigator from the Fire and Rescue Service has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and the possibility that the fire was caused by arson.