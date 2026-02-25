House Speaker Mike Johnson said President Donald Trump’s State of the Union delivered a clear record of accomplishments and set the tone for the upcoming midterm elections, speaking in an interview with Newsmax following the address.

Johnson said he had encouraged Trump ahead of the speech to highlight achievements, calling the address “a great reminder for the American people about all that we’ve accomplished." He described it as a catalog of “promises made and promises kept," adding that “the state of the union is strong and we’re getting stronger."

He criticized Democrats’ reaction in the chamber, calling it “a shameful display." He said many Democrats refused to stand for key moments, including when Trump emphasized border security and public safety, while applauding policies Johnson said hurt working families. He singled out moments when Democrats did stand, including when Sen. Elizabeth Warren applauded remarks related to insider trading.

Johnson argued the contrast would resonate politically, saying video of the Democrats’ reactions would be “very valuable" for Republicans. He said the speech would help GOP candidates in competitive districts and framed it as an opening moment in the fight to retain the House majority.

Asked about the midterms and his speakership, Johnson said he was “very bullish," stressing that Republicans must continue delivering results with their narrow margin. Speaking alongside former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Johnson said Republicans would push forward on cutting costs, reducing fraud and waste, and advancing the president’s agenda. “We’re not going to coast," he said. “It’s full speed ahead."