As part of his official state visit to Ethiopia, President Isaac Herzog met with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, at the Prime Minister's Office in Addis Ababa.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Israel and Ethiopia, deepening cooperation in the fields of innovation and trade, as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

President Herzog thanked Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and said, "Ethiopia is a pivotal nation in Africa and an important center of growth on the continent. I want to state clearly: there may be those, both in Africa and further afield, who try to undermine Israel's connection with Africa. But our bond is strong, and our shared interests are stronger than any such attempt to undermine them.

"Our drive to innovate, prosper, and bring wellbeing to all is what drives us, and outweighs any attempt to cause division or obstruction. I am glad that we have this opportunity to deepen the dialogue between us and strengthen the ties between our nations."

President Herzog then met with the leadership of the local Jewish community in Addis Ababa. During the meeting, the President heard about the community’s activities, the challenges it faces, and its efforts to preserve Jewish life and Jewish identity in Ethiopia. President Herzog expressed his deep appreciation to the community for its dedication to Jewish heritage and its longstanding contribution to strengthening the bond between the State of Israel and Ethiopian Jewry.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Herzog also visited the Science Museum in Addis Ababa, and drove together with the Prime Minister through 'Friendship Park' in the Ethiopian capital.