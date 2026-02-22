President Isaac Herzog will make an official visit to Ethiopia on February 24-25, 2026.

During the visit, President Herzog will meet with the President of Ethiopia, Taye Atske Selassie, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Abiy Ahmed Ali, and the leadership of the local Jewish community.

Herzog's office notes that the visit reflects the historic bonds of friendship between the two peoples and marks a "significant milestone in deepening cooperation between Israel and Ethiopia, as well as broader cooperation with the nations of Africa. Ethiopia is a pivotal nation in Africa and recently hosted the leaders of African nations at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa."

"Israel and Ethiopia share a long history of diplomatic, cultural, and people-to-people ties. Across generations, a deep bond has existed between the Jewish people and the Beta Israel community, with historic aliyah operations bringing tens of thousands of Ethiopian Jews to Israel, where they have become an integral part of Israeli society," the office added.