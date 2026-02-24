Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, pleaded not guilty on Monday to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, reported The Associated Press.

The plea, entered by his new attorney Kimberly Greene, marks the first time Nick Reiner has denied fatally stabbing his parents.

Reiner, who has been held without bail since his arrest on December 14, stood behind glass in a crowded Los Angeles courtroom as the plea was entered. The couple was found dead at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles, and Reiner has been in custody since the discovery.

During the hearing, Reiner answered "yes" when the judge asked if he waived his right to a speedy trial.

The hearing was the third scheduled attempt to enter a plea. Delays had occurred due to the high-profile nature of the case and a change in defense lawyers. Reiner's next court date is scheduled for April 29, when a preliminary hearing will be held. During this hearing, prosecutors will present evidence, and a judge will decide whether there is enough for the case to go to trial.

Reiner's previous lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case in January, citing circumstances that he said were beyond his control. Jackson had expressed that, according to California law, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder. Authorities have not disclosed any details about a possible motive, and leaks about the case have been scarce, leaving many key questions unanswered.

The district attorney's office is awaiting a full autopsy report, although all other evidence has been turned over to Reiner's defense team. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, died from "multiple sharp force injuries," and authorities believe they were killed hours before their bodies were discovered.