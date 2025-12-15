Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating after two bodies were discovered Sunday inside the Brentwood home of acclaimed Jewish Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner.

Sources confirmed to Deadline that the couple were found dead, apparently slain by knife wounds.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the case, though officials have not yet issued an official confirmation.

Fox News Digital reported that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time to a medical emergency at a residence on the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue. Crews found a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman deceased inside the home.

Representatives for the Reiners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

People magazine reported that the Reiners were killed by their son, Nick.

The magazine cited a 2016 interview in which Nick Reiner spoke about his years-long struggle with drug addiction, which began in his early teens and eventually left him living on the streets.

Neighbors told reporters that Reiner and his wife reside in the home, and property records confirm the couple’s ownership. Circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear.

Reiner was born in the Bronx on March 6, 1947, the son of legendary comedian and filmmaker Carl Reiner and Estelle Lebost. Raised in a Jewish household of Ashkenazi descent, he celebrated his Bar Mitzvah and grew up surrounded by the cultural and creative influences of his family’s heritage, which traced back to Eastern and Central Europe.

Reiner first rose to prominence in the 1970s whem he portrayed Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the groundbreaking sitcom All in the Family, a role that earned him multiple Emmy Awards and established him as a household name.

He later transitioned to behind the camera, directing some of the most beloved films of the late 20th century. His credits include the cult mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap (1984), the coming-of-age classic Stand by Me (1986), the fairy-tale adventure The Princess Bride (1987), the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally… (1989), and the courtroom drama A Few Good Men (1992), which cemented his reputation as a versatile and accomplished filmmaker.

Beyond Hollywood, Reiner has been a vocal activist, championing civil rights, public health initiatives, and progressive causes.

Reiner was married to actress Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He married Singer Reiner, also Jewish, in 1989. Together they have three children.