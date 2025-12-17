Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced Tuesday that Nick Reiner, 32, will be charged with the double homicide of his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.

“These charges will be two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders,” Hochman stated during a press conference alongside LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. “He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife. These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.”

The announcement comes two days after the bodies of Rob and Michele Reiner were discovered at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers from the West Los Angeles Division responded to a death investigation call around 3:40 p.m.

“Once inside the residence, officers discovered two victims who were subsequently identified as Robert and Michele Reiner. Robbery Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section (RHD/HSS), responded to the residence and initiated an investigation regarding the circumstances of their deaths,” the LAPD said in a Monday statement.

Nick Reiner was identified as a suspect soon after and booked on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail. On Monday, he was transferred to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility from the Metropolitan Detention Center and the Inmate Reception Center downtown.