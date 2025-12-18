Los Angeles County officials have confirmed that filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” CNN reported Wednesday, citing records released by the county medical examiner.

The newly released documents list the manner of death as “homicide,” indicating the couple’s deaths were caused by another person. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been accused of fatally stabbing his parents.

At a news conference Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney alleged that Nick Reiner used a knife to kill his parents. Sharp force injuries are defined as those caused by sharp or pointed objects.

According to the medical examiner’s records, the couple died on Sunday, December 14, the same day their bodies were discovered at their home in West Los Angeles. Police said their bodies were found in the master bedroom.

The Reiners’ daughter, Romy, discovered her parents’ bodies after checking in on them around 3:00 p.m. local time. A source said she went across the street to her home and told a friend staying with her to call 911.

While authorities have accused Nick Reiner in connection with the killings, few details are known about what led up to the alleged act. A source familiar with the case said Nick Reiner argued with his father at a holiday party Saturday night at the Los Angeles home of Conan O’Brien. Michele Singer Reiner was also in attendance, the source said.

Nick Reiner appeared briefly in court on Wednesday, where his arraignment was set for January 7.