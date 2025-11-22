We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה על הפצועים ולשמירתם של ד’ על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל
Parashat Toldot
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yehuda Gold
In Parashat Toldot, the Malbim explains that the “Shechina” resides in the Land of Israel.
Question
Does the “Shechina” resides only in the Land of Israel or wherever Am Yisrael resides?
Answer
The Shechina never leaves Am Yisrael. When Am Yisrael is exiled, the Shechina goes into exile with them. However, there is a substantive difference between the inspiration of the Shechina in the Land and outside the Land.
Kuzari, Maamar 2, 20
Presented By: Yedidya Solomon Written by: Nir Shaul
Kuzari mentions many names given to Eretz Yisrael
The Gate of Heaven
Inheritance of the Lord
His Holy Mountain
His Footstool
Zion
Question
What can be learned from the numerous names of Eretz Yisrael?
Answers
1. God gave the Land numerous names as an expression of affection for the Land.
2. The Land has numerous qualities which are hinted at by Eretz Yisrael's various names.
Location of the Week
Location: Beit Guvrin Subject: Yitzchak's Blessing
Written by: David Magence
Midrash Bereishit Rabba states that "from the dew of heaven" refers to Beit Guvrin, which is a very fertile area. In fact, the blessing relates specifically to grain and wine. Approaching Beit Guvrin from the north, one passes wheat fields, and continuing south one passes vineyards, a reality which corresponds to the Midrash.
Within the Beit Guvrin National Park there are approximately 3000 man-made caves. Some were used as olive presses, others as cisterns or granaries, and some were used as hideouts during the Bar Kochva revolt.