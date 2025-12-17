Austria’s public broadcaster ORF, which will host the next Eurovision Song Contest, said it will not restrict audience displays of the Palestinian flag or mute crowd reactions during Israel’s performance, distancing itself from measures taken at previous shows.

Despite this, ORF and the Austrian government have been among Israel’s strongest supporters within the contest, despite opposition from several participating and boycotting countries.

Organizers said the 70th edition of Eurovision, scheduled for May 2026, will feature 35 entries - the smallest field since 2003 - after several national broadcasters, including those of Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands, announced a boycott in protest of Israel’s participation. Critics argue that taking part would be inappropriate given the civilian toll in Gaza following Israel’s military response to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

ORF executive producer Michael Kroen said all officially recognized flags will be permitted, provided they meet legal and security requirements. He added that the broadcaster would not attempt to conceal or soften audience reactions, saying Eurovision’s role is to reflect reality as it is.

ORF’s director of programming, Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz, confirmed that no artificial applause would be used to mask booing, as occurred during Israel’s performance this year.

Israel’s broadcaster KAN has condemned efforts to exclude the country as a cultural boycott.