The Knesset on Monday evening rejected an order to expand the VAT exemption on imported goods, a measure promoted by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. 25 MKs supported the proposal, while 50 opposed it.

Minister Amichai Eliyahu and MK Limor Son Har-Melech of Otzma Yehudit voted against the measure. The following Likud MKs opposed the proposal: Yuli Edelstein, David Bitan, Eli Dallal, Sasson Guetta, Shalom Danino, Hanoch Milwidsky, Akram Hasson, and Osher Shkalim. MKs Avi Maoz and Yitzhak Goldknopf also opposed the proposal.

A significant number of haredi MKs were absent, as were several senior government ministers.

Smotrich responded to the rejection by announcing that he would soon sign the order again.

"The economic left in the Likud is trying to harm the citizens of Israel in service of monopolies and for a few votes in the primaries. While Prime Minister Netanyahu is preoccupied with Israel's security, a small group of Likud MKs is focused on petty politics and, together with the opposition, wants to make us all pay more. I will not allow the public to lose," he stated.

“Narrow personal interests will not triumph over the good of the citizens of Israel. I do not intend to give up or succumb to the left. I will, with God's help, sign a new order and continue to care for the citizens of Israel. Despite the left, it can be affordable here," Smotrich said.