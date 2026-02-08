Eli Alaluf, recipient of the Israel Prize and former member of the Knesset, passed away this morning (Sunday) at the age of 80.

Alaluf served as a Knesset member for the Kulanu party during the 20th Knesset and chaired the Labor, Welfare, and Health Committee. He also previously directed the Rashi Foundation, contributing significantly to social welfare initiatives across Israel.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana paid tribute, saying: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former MK Eli Alaluf. He was kind-hearted, dignified, compassionate, and gentle, earning respect from all corners of the Knesset and affectionately nicknamed ‘the Senator.’ His life’s work was the fight against poverty, which also earned him the Israel Prize. Even those who disagreed with him found it hard not to love him. I personally held him in great affection. On behalf of the Knesset, I send my heartfelt condolences to Gisele, the love of his life, his children, his family, and all who admired him. May his memory be a blessing, and may he rest in peace."

Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former MK and Israel Prize laureate Eli Alaluf. He was a man of action and a big heart, dedicating his life to combating poverty and supporting vulnerable populations. He shared in the social values of the Shas movement, and based on his comprehensive report to reduce disparities in Israel’s periphery, we initiated the National Authority for Combating Poverty, recently approved by the government and Knesset. I share the family’s grief and honor the legacy of his life’s work. May his memory be blessed."

Minister of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Yitzhak Wasserlauf wrote: “I did not have the privilege of knowing him personally, but I had the honor of observing his work in the Knesset plenum. His ethical and humane path will continue to guide us for many years. I share in the family’s grief and send strength to his loved ones during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing."