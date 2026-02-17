Adv. Yaniv Badlov, the Otzma Yehudit deputy mayor of Elad, arrived at the Knesset on Monday but was refused entry at the security inspection because he was wearing a pin produced by his party in the shape of a hangman's noose in support of the death penalty for terrorists.

Following a discussion, he was asked to deposit the pin until the end of his visit to the Knesset.

Badlov asked the security guards who gave the directive not to grant entry to those wearing the pin, and was told that it was the Director General of the Knesset, Moshe Chico Edri.

The deputy mayor, together with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's team, contacted the Director General, who said that he was unaware of the issue. His office stated that the matter will be reviewed.