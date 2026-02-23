The Knesset’s Health Committee has raised serious concerns over agricultural produce entering Israel from the Palestinian Authority. According to the latest data, nearly half of cucumbers and tomatoes tested contain banned pesticides linked to serious illnesses, including cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

The committee, chaired by MK Limor Sohn Har-Melech, reported that roughly 15,000 tons of Palestinian agricultural produce cross into Israel each year. Between 2015 and 2022, 27%-40% of samples were found to exceed safety limits, with contamination levels steadily rising.

Dr. Ziva Hamma of the Ministry of Health presented detailed findings: 50% of cucumber samples, 49% of tomato samples, and 66% of hot pepper samples were contaminated. Alarmingly, 14% of samples contained neurotoxic organic phosphorus, which can harm fetal and infant development and increase the risk of Parkinson’s. Another 13% contained a mix of more than five different pesticides in a single vegetable, posing risks to the liver, kidneys, and nervous system.

Despite regulations requiring produce to be held until lab results are received, contaminated goods were often sold immediately. Amos Zuarets, Health Coordinator for the West Bank, admitted that the Civil Administration prioritized shelf life and the Palestinian economy over public health-an approach that changed only after the October 7 events. In eight months, all produce will be held until safe test results are confirmed.

MK Amit Levi criticized government ministries and the Civil Administration, blaming the lax policy for years of preventable illnesses. He urged affected citizens to hold officials accountable and warned of rising unregulated smuggling of agricultural goods.

The Ministry of Health and Civil Administration plan several measures, including a computerized list of approved farmers, field inspections before produce enters Israel, increased sampling at crossings, and heavy fines for violators.

Sohn Har-Melech concluded with a warning to the public: “Nearly half of imported produce is contaminated with substances that threaten health, yet some prioritize profit over the safety of Israeli citizens. Check carefully where your fruits and vegetables come from and choose supervised Israeli produce."