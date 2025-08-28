The United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission which patrols the so-called Blue Line of separation between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday received the unanimous support of the Security Council on Thursday to extend its mandate through December 31, 2026, a statement said.

But the resolution stipulates it will then begin a one year "orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel," in close consultation with the Lebanese Government.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was established by the Security Council in 1978 to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the south. Its "blue helmets" are mandated to implement Resolution 1701, which brought an end to hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants in 2006 but ultimately allowed the Hezbollah terror group to amass weapons and power unchecked.

According to the UN, "During the withdrawal period after the end of next year, the resolution says UNIFIL is authorized to continue providing security and assistance to UN personnel, while continuing to “maintain situational awareness” around UNIFIL outposts and bases."

It will also "contribute to the protection of civilians and the safe civilian-led delivery of humanitarian assistance," the statement added.

"Furthermore, the resolution calls on the Secretary-General to present options by 1 June next year for the future implementation of resolution 1701 to establish a permanent end to fighting between Israel and militants in Lebanon."