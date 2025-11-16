The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) claimed on Sunday that the IDF fired on its peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near an Israeli position in southern Lebanon. According to UNIFIL, heavy machine gun rounds hit approximately five meters from the peacekeepers, who were on foot and had to take shelter in the terrain.

"Peacekeepers asked for the IDF to stop firing through UNIFIL’s liaison channels. They were able to leave safely thirty minutes later, when the Merkava tank withdrew inside the IDF position. Fortunately, no one was injured," the peacekeeping force stated.

The IDF confirmed the incident, clarifying that due to poor weather conditions, the UN personnel were misidentified as suspects.

"Earlier today (Sunday), two suspects were identified in the El Hamames area in southern Lebanon. The troops subsequently fired warning shots, and the suspects distanced themselves. No injuries were reported. After a review, it was determined that the suspects were UN soldiers who were conducting a patrol in the area and were classified as suspects due to poor weather conditions. The incident is under examination," the IDF wrote in a statement.

The IDF emphasized that no deliberate fire was directed toward UNIFIL soldiers, and the matter is being handled through official military liaison channels.