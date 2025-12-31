Yevgeny Alexandrovich Bondar, a member of the Jewish community in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, passed away Tuesday from his injuries after being struck by a Russian missile a few days ago.

Bondar (80), who survived World War II and the Holocaust, sustained severe injuries as a result of a Russian shelling in the city.

Rabbi Moshe Asman, a Ukraine rabbi, reported that fragments of Russian ammunition hit Bondar and severely injured his hand, necessitating amputation. Doctors fought for his life but were unable to save him.

"This is what the Russian army has been doing for almost four years straight in Ukrainian territory, killing not only Ukrainians but also other nationalities who lived here peacefully," wrote Rabbi Asman.

The rabbi added, "Yevgeny Bondar survived World War II and the Nazi Hitlers, who deliberately hunted and killed Jews, but he did not survive the Russian attackers."