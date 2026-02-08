Knesset Education Committee Chairman MK Tzvi Succot on Sunday morning conducted a surprise inspection at educational institutions in the Gush Etzion area, amid heightened security tensions and preparations for potential escalation scenarios involving Iran.

The visit was intended to closely assess the level of readiness of the educational front during emergencies.

Succot was accompanied by the Jerusalem District Director at the Ministry of Education, Carmit Harush, and arrived unannounced at the "Reishit" School in Gush Etzion. The goal was to obtain an authentic picture of conditions on the ground, without advance preparations by school staff.

During the visit, he examined the condition of protected spaces, the availability of up-to-standard shelters, evacuation routes, and the preparedness of school administrations and teaching staff for emergency situations.

The Education Committee emphasized that this inspection marks the opening move in a series of surprise visits that will be conducted in the coming period at educational institutions across the country, with the aim of ensuring that all Israeli students are protected in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines.

Succot expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness he found at the "Reishit" School, stating: "We arrived for a surprise visit in the midst of a tense security reality to make sure that students are protected and understand how to act in an emergency. I was pleased to see that the school administration maintains full readiness. Our responsibility is to ensure that educational institutions are prepared for every scenario. Protection is not a privilege - it is a basic obligation."