ח"כ צבי סוכות במהלך הסיור צילום: דוברות

The IDF claims that MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionists) entered Area A in Judea and Samaria on Sunday without prior coordination with security officials, in violation of procedures.

Succot, on his part, claims that the visit was part of a tour of a Jericho-area factory where a fire that broke out two years ago caused heavy air pollution. According to the MK, he was accompanied by IDF soldiers, and when he was told that he exited the permitted area, he immediately left after the troops told him to do so.

According to a statement by the IDF, entry to Area A is prohibited without coordination with security officials. When it was determined that Succot exited the permitted area, IDF troops who were in the area were dispatched to secure him and lead him out.

Succot arrived at the factory near Jericho, and its owners tried to prevent him from entering and documenting the ignition and burning of waste. “This is a completely outrageous incident. It is a failure that a factory located in Area A is not being addressed by the State of Israel, even though it produces enormous quantities of electronic waste that directly pollute all the communities where Israeli citizens live and, de facto, cause unnecessary deaths among Israeli citizens," the MK said.