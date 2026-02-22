Israeli Muay Thai boxer Ahavat Hashem Gordon secured a decisive victory on Saturday night at event No. 127 of the prestigious UTMA organization, widely regarded as one of the leading platforms in the sport.

Gordon, a resident of Shilo in the Binyamin region, entered the ring wearing tzitzit and a kippah to the sounds of singer Ben Tzur’s new song based on the verse, “Hashem will reign forever and ever." He went on to defeat his Turkish opponent, Ali Koyuncu, extending his undefeated record.

The bout served as the evening’s main event, pitting two boxers with international experience against one another, including appearances in ONE Championship.

The contest was decided swiftly. After two rounds, Koyuncu informed officials that he could not continue. He concluded the second round bloodied and bruised, and was later seen in tears.

Despite concerns that the Turkish boxer might refuse a post-fight gesture of sportsmanship, the two embraced at the conclusion of the match. Gordon celebrated the official announcement of his victory by placing his kippah back on his head and wrapping himself in an Israeli flag.

Shortly before Gordon entered the ring, another Turkish boxer directed an obscene gesture toward the Israeli supporters gathered ringside. He continued to provoke and curse at the crowd, which responded with chants of “El El Israel." Judges ultimately removed the boxer from the area.

At the pre-fight press conference, Gordon addressed his upcoming opponent, stating, “In Israel, when one goes to war, everyone goes out with him." The strong show of support in the arena appeared to reflect that sentiment. Event organizers and Lithuanian local media praised the Israeli boxer, noting that they had never witnessed a foreign competitor draw such a large and enthusiastic crowd.