An extremist haredi activist with a prior criminal record has been arrested on suspicion of threatening a nurse and vandalizing a health clinic in Jerusalem.

Police allege that the suspect entered the clinic, approached a nurse, and told her, “You are considered a murderer and will pay for it in heaven." He then allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the clinic walls, including the phrase “they are killing with vaccines." The incident was first reported by i24NEWS.

The suspect has previously been convicted of serious offenses. In 2023, the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court sentenced him to three and a half years in prison, along with a suspended sentence and compensation payments of 15,000 shekels to each victim. He had admitted to carrying out violent acts against senior public figures within the haredi community.

Those targeted in the earlier case included Knesset member Meir Porush (UTJ) and several rabbis in Jerusalem. He was also convicted of desecrating the grave of Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman at a cemetery in Bnei Brak.

During court proceedings in 2021, police said they possessed evidence suggesting the man had planned to carry out a murder, though they did not disclose the identity of the alleged intended target.