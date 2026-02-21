A human body was discovered Friday in the Amud Stream in the Galilee. The body, which has not yet been identified, was transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (Abu Kabir).

The circumstances of the death are currently unknown, but no criminal suspicion is being investigated.

According to assessments, it appears to be a hiker who fell from a height along the Amud Stream trail and was found by another hiker. However, until the body was discovered, no reports or inquiries had been received regarding missing hikers.

Kan News reported that the body was found by three teenagers hiking in the area. The mother of one of the teens described the events in a Facebook post, critcizing the police’s handling of the incident. According to her, the teenagers were forced to deal with the situation on their own, while police officers and rescue unit members “stood above on the cliff and did not descend."

Additionally, the mother said that no testimony was taken from her son at the scene and that he was summoned to give a statement only later.

“Dozens of adults arrived at the scene following the teenagers’ call. In the end, for hours, no one descended the cliff. How did they know with absolute certainty that there was no one left to save? How did doubt not enter their hearts when their eyes did not see? How did they not think to join the youth?" she wrote.