The body of Noam Elyakim, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz located near the border with the Gaza Strip, was found on Tuesday, 11 days after Hamas' deadly attack in Israel.

Elyakim, together with his partner Dikla Arava, her 17-year-old son Tomer, and Elyakim's two daughters, Dafna and Ella, aged 14 and 8, were all abducted by terrorists who invaded their home.

The terrorists who invaded the home documented the terror attack on Facebook Live. In the video that was recorded as one of the most difficult symbols of the attack, the terrorists are seen sitting the family members in the living room and forcing them to identify themselves. The terrorists also demanded answers about the other family members who were not in the kibbutz at the time of the attack.

17-year-old Tomer was sent at gunpoint by the terrorists to convince the neighbors to leave their protected spaces, just like the Nazis did during World War II, so the terrorist could massacre them.

Tomer and his mother Dikla were found dead, and it believed they were murdered after they refused to go into captivity in Gaza. On Tuesday, the extended family was informed that the body of Dikla’s partner Noam Elyakim was also found. Noam's two young daughters are still missing.