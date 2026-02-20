Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of the online fashion retailer ASOS, has died after falling from an apartment building in the Thai resort city of Pattaya, authorities said.

An unnamed police investigator told the BBC that officers were called on February 9 after a man was found dead at the base of an 18-storey condominium in Pattaya, located on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast. Griffiths, a 58-year-old British passport holder, was alone in the apartment at the time of the incident. An autopsy found no indication of foul play, and investigators reported no signs of a break-in or struggle inside the residence.

Griffiths co-founded the company in London in 2000 together with Nick Robertson and Andrew Regan. The business initially operated under the name “As Seen On Screen," reflecting its original concept of selling clothing inspired by outfits worn by celebrities in films and television. In 2002, the company rebranded as ASOS and expanded rapidly, becoming one of the world’s largest online fashion retailers. Its designs were worn by high-profile figures including Rihanna and former US First Lady Michelle Obama. Griffiths left the company in 2005.

Following his departure from ASOS, Griffiths was involved in several other ventures. He co-founded the online furniture store Achica, the music-focused fashion retailer EBTM, and Adili, an ethical clothing platform. EBTM later went into administration, while Adili was sold for a nominal sum.

Thai police told the BBC that Griffiths had recently been involved in two court cases, which may have caused him stress. Authorities have not released further details regarding the circumstances of his death, and investigations are ongoing.