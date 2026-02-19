Lufthansa Group announced today (Thursday) that it has extended its exceptional night flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, following increasing tensions with Iran.

According to the announcement, the schedule, which includes a stopover in Athens, will continue at least until March 6, with flight times being slightly longer due to the stopover in the Greek capital.

Additionally, it was stated that Swiss International Air Lines' night flights will also operate under this schedule until March 6. For both companies, the flight time will be extended due to the brief stopover in Greece. The updated arrival times will appear in the airlines' booking systems.

At the same time, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines will continue to operate direct flights to and from Tel Aviv without a stopover.

The statement concluded by saying, "The group continues to closely monitor developments and adjust its operations accordingly. The safety of passengers and crew is always our top priority."