German aviation group Lufthansa has instructed its employees in Israel to prepare for departure in anticipation of a possible US attack on the Iranian regime. Simultaneously, the aviation group is canceling overnight flights to and from Israel starting Wednesday and Thursday.

Among the flights, Austrian Airlines’ evening flight from Vienna to Tel Aviv scheduled for tonight has been canceled.

A spokesperson for the aviation group said: “Due to the situation in the Middle East, the Lufthansa Group (which includes Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings) announces that flights to and from Tel Aviv will continue to operate in a daytime-only schedule, starting tomorrow, January 15, through January 19 (inclusive)."

“This change is intended to allow flight crews to return to their home bases without overnight stays in Israel. As a result of the changes, some flights may be canceled. The Lufthansa Group is closely monitoring developments and will continue to assess the situation in the coming days. Passengers affected by the changes will be automatically rebooked on alternative flights and will receive proactive notification. Alternatively, passengers may change their flight date to a later time."