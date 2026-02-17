National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sharply criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, claiming that she is preventing the strengthening of the fight against crime in the Arab sector.

Minister Ben Gvir stated, "The blood of those murdered in the Arab sector is on the hands of Gali Baharav-Miara. Because when I came to her three years ago and said, 'Take a list, these are a hundred families, let's arrest them administratively,' she told me no," Ben Gvir claimed.

He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now admits that he was right in his demand to fire the legal advisor. "Two and a half years ago, I went to the Prime Minister and told him, 'Let's fire her, let's send her home.' He said to me, 'You're a young minister, you don't understand, it doesn't work like that.' Today, he admits that I was right. She needs to be sent home, and we need a legal reform."

Ben Gvir also commented on his influence within the government. "We have influenced many things. There were those who didn’t want to engage in maneuvering, but we were there in the government, and we influenced the maneuver and ensured that we would go in and do a good job."

Regarding the death penalty law for terrorists, he noted that he expects it to be promoted: "I have a promise from Prime Minister Netanyahu that he will push it forward."