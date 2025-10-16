Guy Illouz, of blessed memory, who was killed in Hamas captivity, was laid to rest yesterday (Wednesday) after his body was returned to Israel.

Illouz was abducted wounded but alive from the Superova festval and managed to inform his relatives that they were being shot at. In a call with his father, he is heard saying, "Dad, I love you."

The frightened father asks, "Guy, what happened?" The son replies, "Tell Mom I love her," and the father persists, "Don't say goodbye to us. Stay on the line." Guy ended the call with the words, "It will be okay, Dad."

In another call Illouz is heard reporting his injury to the police, "I'm located between Nir Am and Re'im. I was shot and I'm bleeding. I'm currently alone hiding. I was with three other people in a car that came under fire. One of them was shot in the head. Come and evacuate me. I was hit in the hand. My name is Guy Illouz. We need a helicopter here now."