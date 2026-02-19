US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel on February 28, a senior official told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

According to the official, Rubio is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the visit to discuss Iran.

The report further said that Iran is expected to submit a written proposal on how to avoid its standoff with the United States following talks held in Geneva on Tuesday.

A senior US official told Reuters that top national security advisers met in the White House Situation Room to discuss Iran and were told all US forces deployed to the region should be in place by mid-March.

The report follows remarks by an Israeli official, who said on Wednesday that there is a high level of preparedness for an American strike on Iran, but stressed that US President Donald Trump has yet to make any final decisions.

According to the source, Israel and the US are in close coordination on the matter, as the US military has increased its deployment in the area.

The significant increase in the deployment of US forces in the region is the most substantial in recent years.

The Wall Street Journal cited an Iranian official who said that, despite the optimism shown yesterday by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, there is concern that the gaps between Tehran and Washington regarding the nuclear deal are insurmountable, which adds to the growing tension between the countries.