An Israeli official said on Wednesday that there is a high level of preparedness for an American strike on Iran, but stressed that US President Donald Trump has yet to make any final decisions.

According to the source, Israel and the US are in close coordination on the matter, as the US military has increased its deployment in the area.

The significant increase in the deployment of US forces in the region is the most substantial in recent years.

The Wall Street Journal today cited an Iranian official who said that, despite the optimism shown yesterday by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, there is concern that the gaps between Tehran and Washington regarding the nuclear deal are insurmountable, which adds to the growing tension between the countries.