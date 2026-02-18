This morning (Wednesday), the Histadrut declared a broad sectoral labor dispute, encompassing all Israeli airlines and the Israel Airports Authority.

The move is in response to the government's decision to allow the foreign low-cost carrier "Wizz Air" to establish a permanent base at Ben Gurion Airport - a decision the Histadrut claims was made unilaterally, without thorough preparatory work and without any dialogue with the workers' representatives.

The dispute covers El Al, Arkia, Israir, and Air Haifa, as well as the Israel Airports Authority, which operates Ben Gurion, Ramon, Haifa, and the heliports in Herzliya and Rosh Pina. In total, the dispute will affect more than 11,000 workers in the sector.

The workers' representatives express serious concerns about the economic and security implications of allowing a foreign operator under terms that give it an unfair advantage. They demand collective bargaining over the impact of opening an operational base for the airline "Wizz Air" in Israel on working conditions, salaries, workers' rights, and their job security.

Additionally, the representatives are calling for an agreement on the impact of the base's opening on the financial stability of the airlines and the Israel Airports Authority, as well as addressing the operational impacts on airport ground services.

Roi Yaakov, acting chairman of the Histadrut, stated: "In the world of labor relations, there is no such thing as unilateral decisions, especially in the aviation sector, where broad national coordination is required. Establishing a base for a foreign operator in Israel without an in-depth systemic examination and without considering the potential consequences will harm not only the job security of the workers but also the stability of the sector and the national interests of the State of Israel. The Histadrut will use all the tools at its disposal to stop the harm to workers and the public interest."

Attorney Eyal Yadin, chairman of the Transport Workers Union, added: "We are in favor of competition, but what is being attempted here is not fair competition. It is a one-sided move that gives an unfair advantage to a foreign operator at the expense of workers, Israeli companies, and national interests. In such a sensitive sector like aviation, decisions that undermine the operational and security stability of the country cannot be made. We insist that any changes be made in cooperation, with professional planning, and protection for the workers who are the backbone of the sector."

The El Al Workers Council responded: "Transportation Minister Miri Regev is the most failed transportation minister in the history of the state. Under her watch, there was a major failure in the fight against traffic accidents, leading to a drastic increase in casualties. During her tenure, there has been no real response to the worsening traffic congestion crisis, and failures have been recorded in all sectors under her responsibility."

It was also stated: "Instead of addressing these failures, the minister has chosen to divert the discussion and run a publicized campaign against the Israeli airlines - a cynical move aimed at diverting the public discourse. Even within her own ministry, professional voices are being heard claiming that the move regarding Wizz Air is populist and impractical."

The statement continued: "Minister Regev ignores the strategic importance of Israeli airlines, especially El Al, in times of emergency and wartime, just ahead of a potential conflict with Iran. For two years, while missiles were fired at Israel and foreign companies fled, it was the Israeli airlines that maintained the country's air connections with the world."

"The El Al Workers Council will continue to fight for the job security of its workers and for the security of the State of Israel and the strength of Israeli aviation, for the benefit of the entire public," the statement concluded.