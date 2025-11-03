A senior Histadrut labor union official was arrested Sunday night along with his wife and additional organization executives, in a large‑scale corruption investigation involving approximately 350 suspects, all from workers’ committees.

Authorities arrested eight suspects in total and detained 27 others; all will be brought to court later for their arrests to be extended. Two mayors are also being held in connection with the case.

The probe, dubbed “Hand Shaking Hand,” also implicates Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar David.

According to suspicions, a businessman considered a senior Histadrut figure allocated jobs and board chairmanship in a number of fields, including in local authorities, state corporations and government companies, while at the same time ensuring that these people were appointed as members of boards of directors in various companies.

He was arrested along with his son, an additional businessman, and the chairperson of one of the workers' committees. Mayors arrested during the raid hail from cities in both northern and southern Israel.

The investigation included raids on 55 homes across six municipalities. In addition to the two mayors who were arrested, the police have called additional municipal leaders for questioning. Those arrested will be brought later on Monday to the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court for extensions of their arrests.

Lahav 433 Unit head Meni Binyamin explained, Speaking this morning after the case was made public, he said: "This has been a covert investigation lasting about two years, during which suspicions of ethical violations were uncovered-allegedly committed by public officials and figures in the Israeli economy. So far, the investigation reveals a pattern of 'give-and-take' relationships between businesspeople and various public sector actors."

"The investigation is still ongoing, and additional suspects are expected to be questioned in the coming days. It is being conducted in coordination with the Economic Division of the State Attorney's Office."