Investigators from the Lahav 433 unit on Tuesday conducted a search two days at the offices of Menorah Insurance, questioning three senior company executives.

The search was conducted as part of investigation into the corruption case in the Histadrut, dubbed by police as “Hand Shaking Hand,” and was cleared for publication Thursday.

CEO Ari Kalman, Chairman of the Board Yehuda Ben Assayag, and VP Orit Kramer are suspected of being aware of the acts attributed to insurance agent Ezra Gabai, who is at the center of the case, thus becoming active participants in unlawful incentive practices.

The three were released under restrictive conditions, without house arrest. Israel Police stated that the investigation also involves suspicions of bribery, and the role of Menorah as a company providing improper incentives to Gabai is being thoroughly examined.

Menorah responded: “The three senior executives were requested by the police to appear for questioning, which they obviously did. They are respected professionals with decades of experience and an excellent reputation. Menorah and its staff will continue to cooperate as needed and provide any requested information, as has been done so far.”

Late last year , Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar David was suspended from his position by a court order for 90 days, until March 2026.

The Histadrut announced that Roy Yaakov will serve as acting chairman during his absence. Bar David is suspected of accepting bribes, and Ezra Gabai of giving bribes. Both deny the allegations.

The investigation indicates that Bar David admitted to receiving money from Gabai after hearing a wiretap, but claimed the funds were a loan. Gabai, meanwhile, claimed that the Bar David is lying.

Thus far, more than 370 testimonies have been taken, around 70 suspects questioned, and thousands of documents and digital devices seized. According to Lahav 433, the investigation is expected to continue for several months and is likely to lead to indictments.