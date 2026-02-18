A student at a primary school in Yavne threw a chair at a teacher during school hours yesterday (Tuesday), hitting her with force.

The teacher lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital. Later, it was reported that her condition improved, and she remained in the hospital for observation.

During the incident, the student also threw another chair from the third floor of the building. Following the incident, the Teachers' Union announced the suspension of classes at the school.

In a message sent to the parents, the Parent Council stated that this event adds to a series of violent incidents that occurred over the past year. According to them, complaints have been received regarding violence between students, violence by students toward staff members, and incidents where staff members were alleged to have been violent toward students.

The parents also noted that in some cases, reports included shouting, physical injuries, and offensive statements. They claimed that some incidents were either not fully addressed or not reported to all the parents, including an incident in the first-grade class where a student was injured after being pushed into a wall.

The Ministry of Education stated, "The serious and unusual incident that occurred at the school is being managed and closely monitored by the district supervision, professional staff in the Ministry, and in collaboration with the Yavne Municipality, with educational and disciplinary steps being taken. At the same time, the district is engaging with the school community and working to return learning to regular educational routines. Due to privacy concerns and the integrity of the process, no further details can be provided to the media."