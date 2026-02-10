MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, who chairs the United Torah Judaism party, has approached the Finance Ministry with a request to advance the payment of March salaries for government employees and staff of educational networks, to help them prepare for Passover.

The request, submitted less than two months before Passover, noted that the holiday brings significant financial expenses for every family in Israel, including government employees and employees of the independent education networks and Bnei Yosef, who form the backbone of the education systems.

Staff at national, national-religious, and national-haredi schools operating directly under the auspices of the Education Ministry are considered government employees.

This year, the eve of Passover falls on April 1. Goldknopf's request is that March salaries be paid ten days early, so that the salaries will be deposited into employees' bank accounts on March 20, instead of at the end of the month.

"This is to allow these employees to prepare for the holiday in a reasonable amount of time, with respect and comfort," the request stated. The request also asked the Ministry to act "by virtue of your authority and as one who has the welfare of families in mind."