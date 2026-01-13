US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian people who are currently demonstrating against the Ayatollahs' regime to "keep protesting" and promised that "help is on the way."

President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform today (Tuesday): "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump's statement comes as Iranian authorities have acknowledged for the first time a high death toll from the ongoing crackdown on the nationwide protests.

An Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday that about 2,000 people, including members of the security forces, were killed during roughly two weeks of protests across Iran. The official said those responsible were “terrorists" and stated that both protesters and security personnel were among the dead, without providing a detailed breakdown of the casualties.

The unrest, triggered by severe economic conditions, has represented the most serious internal challenge to Iran’s leadership in at least three years. Iranian clerical authorities have sought to balance public messaging by describing protests over economic hardship as legitimate, while simultaneously carrying out a forceful security crackdown. Officials have accused the US and Israel of fomenting the unrest and have blamed unnamed groups they describe as terrorists for hijacking the demonstrations.

Alongside the official Iranian account, Iran International reported a significantly higher death toll, claiming that at least 12,000 people were killed during the protests, largely over two consecutive nights. The outlet said its assessment was based on information from multiple sources and stressed that independent verification has been hampered by internet shutdowns and restrictions on domestic media. Iran International said its figure remains preliminary and may change as further documentation emerges.

Last night, two Defense Department officials who spoke to CBS News stated that President Trump has been briefed on a broad set of military and covert capabilities that could be used against Iran, extending far beyond conventional airstrikes.

Several sources familiar with the matter said the President’s national security team will meet at the White House today to review updated Iran options. It remains unclear whether the President will attend the meeting.

A separate report in the New York Times, citing a senior US source, said that the Pentagon presented Trump with a wide range of options for a strike in Iran, including the possibility of attacking parts of its nuclear program.

The source qualified the statement by noting that the more likely options at this stage are pinpointed, such as a cyberattack or a strike against Iran's internal security apparatus.