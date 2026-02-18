האם השכולה פרצה בבכי בדיון ערוץ 7

Yvonne Danguri, whose son Gal Danguri was murdered at the Supernova festival, became emotional on Wednesday during a stormy debate in the Knesset over proposed legislation that would impose the death penalty on terrorists.

Speaking through tears, Danguri addressed Arab opposition members present in the meeting, accusing them of supporting terror and denying the massacre.

“This law will pass despite your anger and rage, and may it be God's will that all your colleagues end up on a gallows," she told them.