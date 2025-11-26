The Chief Rabbi of Israel and Rishon Lezion, Rabbi David Yosef, president of the Chief Rabbinical Court, published today (Wednesday) a sharp and unusual letter against domestic violence and called for the complete eradication of this phenomenon.

The Chief Rabbi emphasized that violence against women is a sinful, serious act that contradicts the Torah, and that Jewish courts are given clear instructions to handle any display of violence immediately and with full severity.

In his letter, Rabbi Yosef wrote: "Sadly, we sometimes hear about severe cases of fighting and violence within families, even to the point of raising hands. Such acts are like those of the gentiles, devoid of manners and values, who have lost all human dignity. Our holy Torah calls such a person: 'a wicked man.'"

The Chief Rabbi highlighted the words of his father, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, who strongly warned against anyone who raises a hand against his wife.

"As is known, my revered father, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef zt"l, warned many times and said sharp and precise words against the 'wicked' man who dares to raise his hands, especially against his wife, the queen of his home. 'Cut off the hand of anyone who raises a hand against his wife. This is a serious sin, this is the act of gentiles, not the act of a Jew.'"

Rabbi Yosef clarified that in Jewish courts, the guidance is clear and unequivocal: "Any manifestation of violence, of any kind, is handled immediately, with great severity and seriousness by the esteemed judges."

The Chief Rabbi called on community rabbis and public leaders to stand by the victims and immediately engage all support and enforcement agencies: "From here, I call on all community rabbis and public leaders in their respective areas, to stand by the victims, guide and direct them, and at times even immediately involve treatment agencies and law enforcement authorities, and to eradicate this scourge from among us, as it is a matter of life and death."

Rabbi Yosef concluded his letter with a call to the public: "To all our brothers and sisters, all the children of Israel, I send this call with affection: honor and cherish your wives. The woman is the crown of the home; she is the blessing of the home. Woe to the soul of anyone who does not know how to respect the honor of his wife, as this is one of the foundations of our Judaism."