An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he began rushing toward the US Capitol while armed with a loaded shotgun, NBC News reported, citing police reports.

US Capitol Police officers challenged the suspect, who was wearing a tactical vest and gloves. The man was ordered to drop his weapon and he complied with the instructions, US Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan told reporters during a press briefing.

Chief Sullivan stated that the suspect laid down the weapon and then lay down on the ground before being taken into custody by officers on the West Front of the US Capitol.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of Smyrna, Georgia. In a news release, Capitol Police confirmed that he was arrested on several charges, including unlawful activities, carrying a rifle without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Authorities are currently investigating a potential motive for the incident. The police release added that the man was not previously on file with the Capitol Police.

According to Chief Sullivan, the suspect was carrying additional rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. In addition to the tactical vest and gloves he was wearing, police discovered a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask inside the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV, was found parked near the Capitol building.

The incident occurred while lawmakers are away in their home districts for recess, though congressional staff members remain working on-site at the Capitol.

The arrest comes just one week before President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address at the Capitol on February 24.