A giant banner reading “Religious soldiers in the IDF also deserve 'appropriate religious frameworks' was hung on the Coca-Cola Bridge at the entrance to Bnei Brak.

The banner was placed as part of a campaign led by Chotam and “Reservists’ Wives for the Sanctity of the Camp". The groups are calling on the Israel Defense Forces to provide religious soldiers with conditions on base in accordance with Jewish law, similar to those granted to haredi recruits in the Hasmonean Brigade.

Efrat Lupo, one of the movement’s leaders and the wife of a reservist who has served more than 300 days since the outbreak of the war, said the demand reflects frustration among religious families.

“You cannot speak about drafting haredi men while failing to respect those who observe Torah and mitzvot and are already serving in the IDF," she said.

Lupo added that many reservists’ wives are managing households alone for extended periods. “We are raising our families by ourselves while our husbands serve. It is inconceivable that in a Jewish state the values of the Jewish people are not respected. My husband has encountered situations in which our beliefs were not honored. That is something we cannot accept."

The organizations argue that the IDF, as a Jewish army, must ensure that “the sanctity of the camp" remains a foundational principle. They are demanding that religious soldiers and combat troops be given full conditions to observe Jewish law and maintain their faith during military service.

The campaign has also drawn support from Michael Puah, chairman of Bochrim BaMishpacha (“Choosing Family"). He said the issue extends beyond the religious sector.

“The right to a separate framework is not only for haredi soldiers," Puah stated. “We receive appeals from traditional male and female soldiers who say mixed frameworks harm their values and operational effectiveness. The agenda of enforced equality is harming the army - it’s either equality or victory."