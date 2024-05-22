The parents of the five female observers kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base, who remain in Hamas captivity, decided today (Wednesday), to release the video footage of their daughters' abduction to the public and media.

The video, captured by the body cameras of Hamas terrorists on October 7th, spans 03:10 minutes and has been edited and censored to exclude the most disturbing scenes, such as the numerous murdered young men and women at the Nahal Oz base and inside the bomb shelter from which the female observers were taken.

The footage reveals the violent, humiliating, and traumatizing treatment the girls endured on the day of their abduction, their eyes filled with raw terror.

The video will be distributed in full at 6:00 pm Israel time.

The Hostages Families Forum said. "Every new testimony about what happened to the hostages echoes the same tragic truth – we must bring them all back home, now. The State of Israel cannot accept a reality where its citizens constantly feel their lives are threatened and suffer from unrelenting fear and anxiety. With each passing day, it becomes more challenging to bring the hostages back home – the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial. The Israeli government must not waste another moment; it must return to the negotiating table today!"

Seven observers were abducted alive from the Nahal Oz base. Ori Megidish was rescued by IDF forces after 23 days in captivity; Noa Marciano was murdered by Hamas terrorists while in captivity, and her body was returned by the IDF for burial in Israel. Five female observers - Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy - have been held captive by Hamas for 229 days.

Background: Seven observers were abducted alive from the Nahal Oz base. Ori Megidish was rescued by IDF forces after 23 days in captivity; Noa Marciano was murdered by Hamas terrorists while in captivity, and her body was returned by the IDF for burial in Israel. Five female observers - Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy - have been held captive by Hamas for 229 days.