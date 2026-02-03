מרדף על גבול מצרים דובר צה"ל

An Israeli smuggling ring was apprehended near the Egypt border following a chase coordinated by a joint security forces operations center.

The operation involved close cooperation between Division 80, the Air Force, MAGAV Southern Command's assault units, and the Shin Bet. The ring was identified through IDF surveillance.

The pursuit ended with the arrest of three suspects, along with the seizure of off-road vehicles and drone equipment used in the smuggling activities.

The suspects have been transferred to the Israel Police for questioning. According to an IDF statement, the forces will continue to operate in close coordination to prevent further smuggling attempts in the area.