The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has slammed the criminal charges against three mohels, those who perform Jewish circumcisions, in Belgium. Last May, police in Antwerp rounded up mohels suspected of illegally conducting the Jewish circumcisions. Three mohels have been charged for performing a medical intervention without a medical license.

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White has called on the country to drop all investigations against the three mohels arrested last summer in a raid, calling the case antisemitic in a sharply worded post on X.

“We join Ambassador White in his condemnation of these outrageous arrests, which constitute a witch-hunt against those merely fulfilling an ancient and long-standing Jewish tradition," said CEO of Combat Antisemitism Movement Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “These arrests are having a chilling effect on the Belgian Jewish community, because it is telling them that if their traditions are not wanted, then they are not wanted."

“To many, this is designed to make Jewish life impossible and is inherently anti-Semitic, because while intent can be debated, it is impact that matters, and this is having a massive impact on the Jewish community."

Ambassador White tweeted: “Antisemitism is unacceptable in any form and it must be rooted out of our society. And I call upon all of Belgium to do a much better job on this subject…..Specifically, you must drop the ridiculous and antisemitic 'prosecution' now of the three Jewish religious figures (mohels) in Antwerp. They are doing what they have been trained to do for thousands of years."